Ex-Covea managers to launch new commercial combined MGA

Accelerant-backed MGA incubator Mission has announced that it has reached an agreement to support a new team launching a UK commercial combined MGA in Q4 2025.

Lumara Insurance, Mission’s first MGA launch of the year, will specialise in business insurance and motor trade combined products for UK brokers and will be led by David Aslin and Mark Greig.

Aslin, pictured, has most recently spent almost a decade at Covéa as head of mid-market, and has also previously had stints in leadership roles at Arista, NIG and Aviva.

Mark Greig also joins from Covéa, where he was the underwriting manager in the south of the UK, and has previously held senior roles at Pen