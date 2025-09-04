Interview: Allianz Commercial UK managing director Phuong Ly

Allianz Commercial UK managing director Phuong Ly talks to Jonathan Swift about how greater regional underwriting authority, a clearer risk appetite and focus on digitalisation should help the business achieve its ambition of being the easiest insurer to do deal with.

When new Allianz Commercial UK managing director Phuong Ly left Australia to start his new role on the 1st April his colleagues down under offered him some parting advice, which to date has proved unmerited.

“A few people said have a good look at the sun, it is last time you’ll see it for a while,” he jokes. “And yet I have been here four months and all I have seen is the sun. The weather has been absolutely spectacular.”

Ly and his family arrived from Australia at the end of March, with his