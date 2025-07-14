Interview: ERS managing director Martin Hall
The newly appointed ERS managing director Martin Hall speaks to Jonathan Swift about how it plans to maintain its profitable growth through embracing data/technology, focusing on opportunities in mobility innovation and being the go-to market for brokers seeking to place specialist motor risks.
‘Stability’, ‘well-diversified’, ‘focused on profit’, ‘confident in its pricing’ and ‘close to brokers’.
These are all factors that ERS’s managing director Martin Hall believe have contributed to the specialist Lloyd’s motor insurer’s success, having taken over the newly created role last month, after joining in 2018 as active underwriter.
It has also seemingly kept a lower profile than other less successful businesses.
“We probably don’t do a great deal of publicity, but we spend a lot of time
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Commercial
Axa’s Walker and Aviva’s Storah tackle monthly payments, flooding and Consumer Duty in parliamentary session
Jon Walker, CEO of Axa Commercial, has highlighted the valuable service of pay monthly options, and urged the government to increase flood defence spending, in a parliamentary session held earlier this week.
Interview: Georgina Davis, head of regional market for the Midlands, South West and Wales at Zurich
In her first interview since taking up the post of head of regional market for the Midlands, South West and Wales at Zurich, Georgina Davis tells Insurance Age about the goal of smashing the 30% growth target and her route to the “coming home” role.
JMG strikes 50th deal
JMG Group has completed its 50th acquisition since its 2020 management buyout, snapping up London-based Profile Insurance Services.
Close Brothers to cut broker relationships in personal lines pull back
Close Brothers has confirmed it will exit some broker relationships over the next year as it pivots away from personal lines premium finance to focus on commercial business.
Cheesbrough outlines M&A and tech plans as Movo enters ‘2.0’ growth phase
The Movo Group of Companies is poised to enter a new period of M&A activity and member sign-up following the sale of a majority equity stake to AUB in October 2024.
Interview: Brendan Devine, CEO of Atec Group
In his five years as CEO of Atec Group Brendan Devine has led the business to more than double policy numbers and profit organically, now having struck its first acquisition buying Moorhouse last month he explains how it will triple in size over the next five years.
Broker pot FSCS compensation ticks up to over £700,000
Claims against the general insurance distribution class, in which brokers sit, resulted in the Financial Services Compensation Scheme paying out £722,000 in the year ended 31 March 2025.
‘An MGA is for life not just for Christmas’ – Dual’s Dixon
Managing general agents need to get away from transactional relationships and move into “deeper, more sustainable” ones with carriers, brokers and policyholders, according to Catherine Dixon, chief underwriting officer at Dual.