Interview: ERS managing director Martin Hall

The newly appointed ERS managing director Martin Hall speaks to Jonathan Swift about how it plans to maintain its profitable growth through embracing data/technology, focusing on opportunities in mobility innovation and being the go-to market for brokers seeking to place specialist motor risks.

‘Stability’, ‘well-diversified’, ‘focused on profit’, ‘confident in its pricing’ and ‘close to brokers’.

These are all factors that ERS’s managing director Martin Hall believe have contributed to the specialist Lloyd’s motor insurer’s success, having taken over the newly created role last month, after joining in 2018 as active underwriter.

It has also seemingly kept a lower profile than other less successful businesses.

“We probably don’t do a great deal of publicity, but we spend a lot of time