Superscript to enter motor market as it targets £120m GWP by 2028
Digital insurance broker Superscript is gearing up to enter the motor market as it aims to treble its gross written premium to £120m in three years.
Speaking to Insurance Age, Superscript CEO Chris Barclay said the broker will broaden its footprint from its existing portfolio within the next month.
It currently offers public liability, employers’ liability, business equipment and tools cover, business interruption insurance, buildings/contents, and accident and sickness products.Mini fleet
"We are launching wheels in the next four weeks," he explained.
UK-based insurtech
