 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Superscript to enter motor market as it targets £120m GWP by 2028

Vans

Digital insurance broker Superscript is gearing up to enter the motor market as it aims to treble its gross written premium to £120m in three years.

Speaking to Insurance Age, Superscript CEO Chris Barclay said the broker will broaden its footprint from its existing portfolio within the next month. 

It currently offers public liability, employers’ liability, business equipment and tools cover, business interruption insurance, buildings/contents, and accident and sickness products.

Mini fleet

“We are launching wheels in the next four weeks,” he explained.

RelatedAmazon partner Superscript raises £45m in Series B round 

UK-based insurtech

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Commercial

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: