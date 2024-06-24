Insurance Age

Meet the MGA: Kova Professions

Kate Albert at Kova
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Having worked in both the insurer and MGA sectors, as well as the FCA, Kate Albert has a well-rounded view of the market. The Kova Professions CEO and founder explains to Jonathan Swift why service has become a point of difference in setting apart her start-up from more established rivals.

What was the thinking behind the formation of Kova Professions – and how much of it was driven by broker feedback?

I’ve been in the sector around 20 years, and over that time I have seen plenty of the pain points brokers experience.

Recently, especially post-Covid, we have seen response times go down and reports, like Gracechurch, drilling down and concluding that standards are failing, with brokers waiting a long time to hear from underwriters because of a lack of availability.

Before I launched

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Commercial

Broking Success: Right opportunity

Matthew Collins, founder and managing director of Ascend Broking, targets growing from £14m to £50m gross written premiums in five years as the firm positions itself as a viable alternative to larger brokers.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: