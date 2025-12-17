 Skip to main content
£40m GWP broker eyes first acquisition after securing growth funding

Money
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

Lytham-headquartered Tower Insurance Brokers has secured a multi-million pound growth funding facility from TDC.

Founded in 2017 by ex-Gallagher corporate account executive Tim Forshaw, Tower claims to have expanded to nearly £40m GWP – all achieved organically and without taking on external investment.

The Willis Network member now has a second branch in Wigan and specialises in construction, large property developers and landlords, hospitality venues, family entertainment centres and other sectors where it believes “longstanding underwriting bias has historically limited choice and fair pricing”.

This is

More on Broker

Chris Croft
End of Year Review 2025: Liiba’s Chris Croft

Chris Croft, the CEO of the London & International Insurance Brokers’ Association, describes the UK government’s financial services strategy as “depressingly insurer focused” and imagines an AI persona with a 1986 style perm in honour of footballer Charlie Nicholas.

