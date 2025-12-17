£40m GWP broker eyes first acquisition after securing growth funding

Lytham-headquartered Tower Insurance Brokers has secured a multi-million pound growth funding facility from TDC.

Founded in 2017 by ex-Gallagher corporate account executive Tim Forshaw, Tower claims to have expanded to nearly £40m GWP – all achieved organically and without taking on external investment.

The Willis Network member now has a second branch in Wigan and specialises in construction, large property developers and landlords, hospitality venues, family entertainment centres and other sectors where it believes “longstanding underwriting bias has historically limited choice and fair pricing”.

