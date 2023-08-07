Insurance Age

Markerstudy investor Pollen Street gets PRA approval for Tradex deal

rubber-stamp
Markerstudy’s owner Pollen Street Capital has completed the delayed purchase of motor trade and taxi specialist insurer Tradex after getting the greenlight from the Prudential Regulation Authority, Insurance Age can reveal.

A recent Companies House filing shows that on 7 July Saturn Holdings Ltd became a ‘person with significant control’ in the business Tradex Insurance Holdings.

Former director Royston William Clegg ceased to be a person with significant control on the same day.

Saturn Holdings shares an address with Pollen Street Capital, the private equity house that led the £200m investment in Markerstudy in January 2021.

The new Tradex owner has one listed director, Michael England, who has been a partner

