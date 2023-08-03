Unpicking the legacy of Michael Bright and Indy on the UK broking sector

Following the passing of former Independent Insurance CEO Michael Bright earlier this week, content director Jonathan Swift reflects upon his legacy on the broking market.

A “visionary”, “massive character”, “mecurial genius”, “arrogant bully”, “cheat” and a “fraudster”.

These are all words that have been used to describe the former CEO of Independent Insurance over the past 24 hours since news broke of his passing, and there is an element of truth in all of them.

What is also certain is that Independent Insurance – or Indy as it was commonly known – and, in particular Bright, understood the importance of maintaining good relationships with brokers and the