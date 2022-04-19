Mason Owen Financial Services completes MBO from parent company
Broking manager Michael Longfellow, development executive Keith Burn, head of legal indemnity Alex Bielinski and regional director – legal indemnity Samuel Gosney also participated in the MBO.
Both Mason Owen & Partners (Holdings) and MOP will continue to retain a minority shareholding in Liverpool headquartered MOFS and the two separate businesses will continue to work closely together, as they have since the insurance business was formed in 1988.
In a joint statement MOP and MOFS reported
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.