Blog: Allianz and LV deal further proof that SME commercial is a tough nut to crack

Jonathan Swift looks back at the past decade and concludes the Allianz /LV deal is the latest evidence that the dominant incumbents have a iron-like grip on the UK SME market.

The recent deal between Allianz and LV appears to be further proof that the SME commercial market – whilst highly attractive - is as difficult as ever to get serious traction in unless you are one of the established players.

Roll back to 2006 when the former Churchill and NIG management team including the likes of John O’Roarke and Phil Bunker set out their plans for a new multi-channel general insurance business that would eventually find a home at LV [or Liverpool Victoria as it was then known], I wonder if what their projections would have been for the personal and SME streams?

Because, in the decade since the new look LV began trading, it has been evident that – despite intense competition – the personal lines business has grown at an incredible rate, ranking it fourth in the UK from pretty much a standing start with £1.1m of motor GWP alone in 2016.

On the other hand, the LV SME business has made strides, but has not quite had the same impact since rolling out its first branch offices in 2007. Allianz will inherit a £250m book at the end of the year when the deal is approved and LV for all intents and purposes becomes a personal lines brand.

LV is not the first business to try and make a splash in the SME market and come up against a nut that is much harder to crack than anticipated.

Over the same period, established personal lines broker businesses Ageas and Covea have both invested in expending their footprints with the aim of becoming more significant commercial players.

In its recent H1 results Ageas would not disclose its commercial numbers, but reported them under “other,” a section that delivered revenue of €93.6m (£85.2m) and a combined operating ratio of 114.8% for the first six months of 2017.

And then there have been the Lloyd’s and London market players, with Brit’s regional business being absorbed into rival QBE, an instance where one insurers’ failure to get the desired scale, made it an ideal takeover target for another business looking to do the same.

Thinking about it, during my time as an insurance journalist the last upstart to make a real splash in the SME market was probably Independent Insurance and we all know how that turned out.

Interestingly its failure was a boon for others, including NIG that made decent strides to become a serious alternative to the dominant players in the wake of its closure. The collapse of Indie - and the horrific events of 11 September 2001 - also triggered the last time the UK SME market saw a significant hardening.

Which begs the question - why is it so difficult to break the established SME royalty?

This is a question I have posed to a few people in the last week.

Someone who was involved with Brit’s regional push told me that it simply became exasperated in that no matter how it tried to differentiate itself, it found brokers often simply reverted to the more established markets.

Whilst the former LV Broker managing director Phil Bunker – who describes the LV/Allianz tie up as the “GI deal of the century” - admitted that he has been concerned about the “competitive dynamics” of the SME space for some time.

“If an insurer has a large account with a broker, not only can they exert some influence on how that broker behaves, but they can also use the size of this account to subsidise rate cutting on individual risks,” he added.

“This will usually happen when the broker’s renewal is attacked by another broker. For the attacking broker, doing a professional job, to prepare a new proposal for a potential customer is an expensive exercise. If they know that the holding broker will always be able to persuade the holding insurer to match this quote, then brokers will tend not to attack this broker’s renewals.

“This creates a false market for the customer– and is uncompetitive practice. But it is profitable for both the holding broker and insurer, knowing that they can over-charge for 10 renewals, and then just discount the one customer that shops around.”

To combat this Bunker suggests the Financial Conduct Authority should prohibit renewing insurers from changing their issued renewal prices.

“Then holding brokers would need to do a proper re-broking job every year, and attacking brokers would know that if they come up with a cheaper price for the customer, they have a good chance of winning the business. This would apply in the direct market also, and help to do away with the pernicious practice of dual pricing,” he concludes.

I have no idea - if implemented - whether Bunker’s suggestion would mean an insurer could come from nowhere to land a top five spot in SME as LV did in personal lines motor.

But as things stand today there is little indication that the leading SME names as I write this, will not be the same in 2027 - M&A withstanding. Because there has been little or no movement since 2007 despite the best efforts of many to crack that nut from various angles.

Jonathan Swift is content director at Insurance Age.