Price no excuse for losing business if brokers do their job
Price alone should not be used as an excuse for losing business senior brokers told delegates at the Broker Expo Roadshow in Bristol last week.
But if they win business purely based on offering a cheaper premium, don’t be surprised if it moves for a similar reason, they added.
Speaking during the panel session Why clients leave, why they stay: the reality behind service, price and loyalty, Alan Clarke, regional managing director at Brown & Brown, said: “As a business leader I get frustrated when I see too many references to ‘I lost it on price’ as I think that is a real simple way out for our advisers and execs.”Delve deeper
He continued
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