Biba cyber accreditation scheme growing fast, as members urge more broker engagement

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association launched its cyber insurance directory of specialist accredited member brokers last month, with 15 firms on board. With the total having already grown to 22, Emmanuel Kenning quizzes participants about the authorisation process, and what they hope it will deliver for their business, the sector and the UK economy.

When the trade body unveiled the directory at its conference in Manchester, delivering on a promise made in January, the aim was to help protect UK companies with cyber insurance essential for business resilience.

John Pennick, financial risks director at Brown & Brown UK, is chair of Biba’s cyber committee. Though he was involved in helping steer the project, his firm still needed to show it had the necessary skills to qualify for the status.

“The application process is evidence-based, largely –