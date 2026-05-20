Ex-Aon/PIB leader named Kingfisher managing director

Kingfisher Insurance has promoted Gareth Butler to become its new managing director.

He previously held the role of head of corporate risks at Kingfisher, where he was responsible for developing the commercial insurance proposition.

In his role as MD, Kingfisher said Butler, pictured, would lead the broker in identifying new opportunities, partnerships, and sectors, ensuring the delivery of market-leading solutions to new and existing clients, and enhancing the customer experience.

Aon and PIB

Butler has more than 35 years’ experience in the insurance broking industry, holding