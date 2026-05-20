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FCA warns young drivers not to be left on the roadside by ghost brokers

ghost broker
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

The Financial Conduct Authority has warned 17-25 year olds on ghost broking scams as research finds half of young drivers have bought insurance through social media or messaging apps.

Some 39% of 100 young drivers surveyed between 24 April and 1 May, claimed they were not confident in spotting the signs of a fake policy. 

The FCA noted thousands could be paying for cover that does not exist. 

Don’t get ghosted by a policy that doesn’t exist. Check the FCA Firm Checker before you buy, because driving uninsured could cost you far more than any premium.Graeme Reynolds, FCA

Almost half of those polled said they generally trust products or services bought through social media. Young

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