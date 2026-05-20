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Alan Boswell rated top broker for online visibility and reputation

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    • Insurance Age staff

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Alan Boswell has been ranked the broker with the best online visibility and public reputation according to a new report.

The UK Broker Index 2026 from specialist intermediary AI platform Foliume analysed publicly available data from sources including Google Reviews, Trustpilot, Feefo, LinkedIn, Companies House and the FCA Register to explore how insurance brokers appear online and how visible they are to prospective customers. 

Foliume noted 87% of the brokers analysed have no Google rating and most brokers show little measurable public customer voice across major review platforms.

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