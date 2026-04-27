Adrian Flux renews deal with partner of 22 years

Top 100 UK broker Adrian Flux has renewed with its premium finance provider of 22 years.

Premium Credit, which has held the contract since 2004, said both companies will aim to build on this by “continuing to improve the customer journey and enhancing their existing capabilities”.

This includes streamlining and accelerating finance approvals, Premium Credit continued alongside “broadening eligibility across a wider range of products and leveraging data analytics to identify opportunities to reduce cancellations, improve renewal retention and increase uptake of premium finance”.

Relat