Analysis: Are employee benefits the new diversification frontier for GI brokers?

This year, Top 100 UK brokers Jensten, Lloyd & Whyte and Clear have all joined amii, a trade body representing intermediaries advising on health insurance, protection and wellbeing services, while others have acquired in this space. Sam Barrett looks at why firms more closely associated with general insurance broking are branching out to capitalise on opportunities in the employee benefits market.

A flurry of activity in the employee benefits space suggests it’s the latest must-have for general insurance brokers. But, while it offers significant benefits to brokers and their clients, there are potential pitfalls too.

This year has already seen moves including Verlingue picking up employee benefits specialists EBCam, Howden completing its acquisition of Evelyn Partners, and a handful of insurance brokers joining professional bodies such as the Association of Medical Insurers and