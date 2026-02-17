Gledhill: Lucida looking for growth with ‘last piece of the jigsaw’ George

Lucida Group is poised for growth, having secured new capacity, embraced data and bolstered its bench strength with a series of senior hires, according to its CEO Matthew Gledhill.

Having joined the business on 13 February 2025 the broking group’s leader last week unveiled former Allianz Personal Broker managing director Nicola George as its new chief underwriting officer. This came as her predecessor, largest shareholder and founder Mike Jospeh, announced his retirement.

The Lucida broking business is currently split into two major ‘wheels’ brands – non-standard specialist Right Choice and motorbike broker Bennetts – having sold its commercial business Moorhouse to Atec