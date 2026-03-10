 Skip to main content
Ex-Howden boss heads team of 14 at new cyber broker

    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Sodalis Capital, the recently created investment venture focused on international insurance intermediaries, has launched its first broking start-up in Brecon Specialty.

Based in London, Brecon Specialty is led by former RKH Specialty executive and Howden Specialty managing director David Rees as CEO, and will aim to provide broking and risk advisory services to other international independent brokers, as well as direct clients. 

Our broker partners and clients will benefit from best-in-class service and access to considerable capacity, delivered by a team of cyber specialists that are at the top of their game.David Rees, Howden Specialty

Its focus will be cyber

