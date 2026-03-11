Aon leader Kus named new chair of Liiba

Tracy-Lee Kus, CEO of Aon’s global broking centre, has been appointed chair of the London and International Insurance Brokers’ Association succeeding Howden’s Andy Bragoli.

Bragoli has been chair of the trade body since March 2024. Kus, pictured, has been with Aon for over 14 years.

Leading light

Christopher Croft, CEO of Liiba, said: “Tracy Lee’s appointment has been warmly welcomed by our members and the Liiba team as a positive step forward for London’s broking community.

“Aon is an influential voice in the market, and Tracy-Lee’s role as CEO of Aon’s global broking centre will bring a truly global perspective to the board and Liiba.

