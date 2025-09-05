 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Broker Expo 2025 Countdown: WF Risk Group’s Richard Willis

Richard Willis
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

As we countdown to Broker Expo in October we caught up with speaker Richard Willis, managing director of WF Risk Group who will be taking part in a session on how to grow your firm without selling out.

There has been considerable discussion about 2025 being a softer yet more competitive marketplace. What advice do you give colleagues to gain an advantage when closing deals?

None of the messaging has changed massively yet the same principles are often overlooked, early engagement with your client, market overview and manage expectations whether up or down and keep communicating with them.

Is AI all hype, the future of insurance, or something in between? 

Something in between – advice at the lower level will see increase in AI but for complicated business, regardless of size, people will want to discuss it with seasoned experts. Do not underestimate the importance of face to face contact where possible.

Outside of AI, what do you see as the biggest factor that will sustain a successful UK broking market over the next five years? 

I don’t see AI being a factor in sustaining the market, simply changing the face of advice and communication.

The most important factor in the broking market will be the availability of choice and expertise, consolidation and profiteering does absolutely lead to simplification and standardisation of our market but adversely affects the quality of output.

What are your expectations for the UK broker market in 2026, and how are you planning to position your business for success? 

Sticking to our core service principles have always served us well during the last 20 years and that becomes more difficult with the talent drain in our industry, and especially in the regions. Succession planning is becoming more challenging. 

However, we have also evolved, we are closer to our insurer markets more than ever and we are more strategic in making placement decisions to manage our stakeholders, while still ensuring the best outcome for the customer. That has been a big success in our ability to compete and stay independent.

Richard is taking part in the Fireside chat Broker builders - how to grow without selling out at Broker Expo at the Birmingham NEC on 9 October. It is free for brokers to attend, so sign up now by clicking here.

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

More on Broker

Matt Hicks at Recorder
Broker Expo 2025 Countdown: Recorder’s Matt Hicks

As we count down to Broker Expo in October, we caught up with Matt Hicks, co-founder of Recorder, who gives a preview of its product clinic at the event, and asserts the shift away from broad, catch-all generic products is a gift for intermediaries – but only if they lean into it.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: