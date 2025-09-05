Broker Expo 2025 Countdown: WF Risk Group’s Richard Willis
As we countdown to Broker Expo in October we caught up with speaker Richard Willis, managing director of WF Risk Group who will be taking part in a session on how to grow your firm without selling out.
There has been considerable discussion about 2025 being a softer yet more competitive marketplace. What advice do you give colleagues to gain an advantage when closing deals?
None of the messaging has changed massively yet the same principles are often overlooked, early engagement with your client, market overview and manage expectations whether up or down and keep communicating with them.
Is AI all hype, the future of insurance, or something in between?
Something in between – advice at the lower level will see increase in AI but for complicated business, regardless of size, people will want to discuss it with seasoned experts. Do not underestimate the importance of face to face contact where possible.
Outside of AI, what do you see as the biggest factor that will sustain a successful UK broking market over the next five years?
I don’t see AI being a factor in sustaining the market, simply changing the face of advice and communication.
The most important factor in the broking market will be the availability of choice and expertise, consolidation and profiteering does absolutely lead to simplification and standardisation of our market but adversely affects the quality of output.
What are your expectations for the UK broker market in 2026, and how are you planning to position your business for success?
Sticking to our core service principles have always served us well during the last 20 years and that becomes more difficult with the talent drain in our industry, and especially in the regions. Succession planning is becoming more challenging.
However, we have also evolved, we are closer to our insurer markets more than ever and we are more strategic in making placement decisions to manage our stakeholders, while still ensuring the best outcome for the customer. That has been a big success in our ability to compete and stay independent.
Richard is taking part in the Fireside chat Broker builders - how to grow without selling out at Broker Expo at the Birmingham NEC on 9 October. It is free for brokers to attend, so sign up now by clicking here.
