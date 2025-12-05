Bain’s Jensten buy completes

Global private investment firm Bain Capital has completed the purchase of Jensten Group from private equity house Livingbridge.

The deal for the Top 100 UK Broker was revealed in September with Livingbridge exiting having first invested in 2018.

Founded in 1986, Jensten operates across retail, wholesale, and managing general agent segments. The firm has over 1000 employees across over 50 locations managing gross written premium of around £600m.

