SRG reveals deal spend in takeover year

Money

Specialist Risk Group’s parent spent £327.32m on 10 deals in 2024, the year the takeover by Warburg Pincus and Temasek completed.

The total, for Specialist Risk Investments, was far higher than the £65m outlay the year before.

The results for the year ended 31 December 2024, released in a filing at Companies House, showed £191.59m of the latest bill was paid in cash.

2024 deals and costsMX Special Risks, £16.32mTrilogy Undewriting, £7.3mAnthony James Insurance Brokers, £16.79mPaladin Holdings (including CBC), £172.1mVivere Holdings (including Capulus), £24.15mNW Re, £38.99mStonehatch Risk Solutions, £31.26mApricus Topco

Richard O'Brien, CEO of Merlin
Newbie News: Merlin Insurance Brokers

Richard O’Brian, founder and CEO of Merlin Insurance Brokers, has targeted growing the property and construction specialist broker by 80% in 2026 and already has an application in to the FCA to be fully authorised.

Howard Pepper, Momentum
Momentum Equity Partners launches

Momentum Broker Solutions has created Momentum Equity Partners – backed by investor AUB – to support its appointed representatives with acquisitions and starting loans, Insurance Age can reveal.

