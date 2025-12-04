SRG reveals deal spend in takeover year

Specialist Risk Group’s parent spent £327.32m on 10 deals in 2024, the year the takeover by Warburg Pincus and Temasek completed.

The total, for Specialist Risk Investments, was far higher than the £65m outlay the year before.

The results for the year ended 31 December 2024, released in a filing at Companies House, showed £191.59m of the latest bill was paid in cash.

2024 deals and costsMX Special Risks, £16.32mTrilogy Undewriting, £7.3mAnthony James Insurance Brokers, £16.79mPaladin Holdings (including CBC), £172.1mVivere Holdings (including Capulus), £24.15mNW Re, £38.99mStonehatch Risk Solutions, £31.26mApricus Topco