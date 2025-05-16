Insurance Age

Biba 2025: Insurance sector cautious on AI declining claims or determining liability

Gibbons, Lam, Napoli, Hepburn and Moore at BIBA 2025
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Artificial intelligence is going to have a greater role to play in claims, including larger ones, even if the insurance sector has reservations about it being used to decline claims and determine liability.

Those were some of the conclusions from the session Partnering to Deliver Value on Claims at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association conference yesterday morning.

Mactavish CEO Bruce Hepburn, pictured second right, said: “Technology is going to play a bigger part in [larger commercial] claims. We have had a situation in the last week or so where some data analysis needed to be done but we could not get Excel to do certain things so we blended it with AI.

It goes back to the old computer adage

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Broker

Helena Evans_Criterion - larger
Q&A: Criterion managing director Helena Evans

Loss-adjusting boss Helena Evans outlines the latest trends her firm is seeing among high-net-worth customers, assesses the continued prevalence of underinsurance, and suggests how brokers can help combat fraud.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: