Biba 2025: Insurance sector cautious on AI declining claims or determining liability

Artificial intelligence is going to have a greater role to play in claims, including larger ones, even if the insurance sector has reservations about it being used to decline claims and determine liability.

Those were some of the conclusions from the session Partnering to Deliver Value on Claims at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association conference yesterday morning.

Mactavish CEO Bruce Hepburn, pictured second right, said: “Technology is going to play a bigger part in [larger commercial] claims. We have had a situation in the last week or so where some data analysis needed to be done but we could not get Excel to do certain things so we blended it with AI.

It goes back to the old computer adage