Schemes growth on agenda as Brokerbility MD Dunn given group role at Clear

John Dunn, managing director, Brokerbility
Brokerbility managing director John Dunn has been handed a new broader remit as part of the parent Clear Group’s efforts to grow its schemes business.

Dunn has taken on the role of MD, distribution and market management at Clear, to provide “leadership and setting the strategic direction for distribution and market management” and lead the group schemes strategy and framework, according to his LinkedIn profile.

“It is a new role and an expanded remit, in line with a number of moves across the business, which rather than being ‘big bang’ changes, are more about evolution as we deliver on our strategy and grow as a business,” Dunn told Insurance

