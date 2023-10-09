My Perfect Insurance Week: Beverley Bates, Markel Law
To tie in with the first-ever UK Broker Week, we asked our speakers to outline what their perfect working week would look like. Beverley Bates, advice services director at Markel Law, shares her thoughts.
What constitutes the ideal start to your working week?
Coffee. And an organised diary and a plan of what’s coming up, which gets changed about 60% of the time, but I always have good intentions to begin with.
In terms of working in the office to home/other, what does your working week now look like?
It is a mixture. Markel has several offices around the UK and I can be seen in any of them throughout the week depending on what’s in the diary. If there is nothing in person in the diary then I work from home.
What does a productive in-person, in-office meeting with your own team look like to you?
As we do have hybrid working any in-person meeting is a good opportunity to catch up with the team generally from both a work and personal perspective.
What does a productive in-person, in-office meeting with a business partner look like to you?
Good facilities and coffee, sticking to the agenda and making sure everyone has what they need from the meeting.
What does an ideal lunch break look like to take your mind off the day job?
If I am in the office, then a coffee and a quick look at the news. If I am at home and have time then a quick walk with the dogs.
We all know evening meet-ups are important for networking. What is the best after work event you have recently attended?
I like to attend an awards ceremony where you can network but also celebrate all of the good work in the room.
Team bonding is also key to a successful insurance business. What have you found is a successful way to keep team spirits up?
Keep everyone involved on what’s happening. We are working for a common goal so the same information is shared with everybody. Also let the team know when they are doing a great job – oh and the odd round of cakes always seems to bring the team together.
Have you had a ‘workation’?
Not unless you count the train journey to the office….
What would the ideal ‘workation’ look like for you?
The idea of a laptop by a pool or near a beach fills me with horror, but maybe a cabin somewhere cold, with a log fire and nice view….
On Friday evening how do you like to wind down after a busy week?
Cooking with a glass of wine.
Beverley will be part of the session Understanding the insurance needs of SMEs and start-ups at Broker Expo on 12 October at the NEC Birmingham.
