Motor broker Verex Insurance Services enters into administration
Car Care Plan has bought the assets of Verex Insurance Services and its appointed representative Verex Assistance.
The Financial Conduct Authority stated that motor broker Verex Insurance Services entered into administration on 18 August.
According to the regulator, company directors had applied to place the firm, and one of its appointed representatives, Verex Assistance, in administration.
We are delighted with the acquisition of the capabilities of Verex, and we welcome Verex’s many talented employees to the Car Care Plan team. Statement on Verex’s website
Gary Pettit of PBC Business Recovery and
