Products – December 2021
Zurich UK has launched a drive to help homeowners and businesses better protect their properties from repeat flooding.
The provider stated that it has transformed the way it handles flood claims to help property owners “build back better”, following a warning by the Environment Agency (EA) that the UK must “adapt or die” to climate change.
A spokesperson for Zurich told Insurance Age that the move applies both to direct and broker business.
Zurich
