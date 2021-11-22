Gallagher/Willis Re deal gets green light from competition watchdog
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has cleared Gallagher’s $3.25bn deal to buy the treaty reinsurance brokerage operations of Willis Towers Watson/Willis Re.
The competition watchdog launched a phase one merger inquiry into the transaction at the beginning of October, stating that it was considering whether a deal could be expected to result in a substantial lessening of competition.
The CMA said today (22 November) that it has cleared the acquisition, adding that the full text of the
