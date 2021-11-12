Market Analysis: Broking consolidation from 2010 to today – how the top 100 has changed
Among the 100 independent UK brokers Insurance Age ranked as the largest in 2010, almost two thirds (64) have since been consolidated or acquired by a rival broker/ insurer.
More specifically, of the top 20 brokers that had a gross written premium of £50m and above, only three names (Towergate, Lycetts and Reich) still feature in the 2021 table.
A fourth broker, Kerry London, remains, although its parent company rebranded to Kelliher in 2014 and that is how it is named in the 2021 listing.
