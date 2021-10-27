NFP buys Wolverhampton broker
NFP has bought Wolverhampton-based KGJ Insurance Services Group for an undisclosed sum.
The business detailed that KGJ is a commercial lines broker providing a range of exclusive scheme facilities as well as access to restricted markets through various wholesale brokerages.
It specialises in marine insurance and provides coverage for all types of boats, including speedboats, yachts of all sizes, other luxury watercraft and coverage to the marine trade sector.
In Insurance Age’s most recent
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Videos/Podcasts
Insurance Covid-Cast: How has staff productivity been impacted by remote working?
For the 35th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a panel of senior insurance managers to discuss how productive staff have been since Covid-19 lockdown, and whether it has changed as restrictions have eased?Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Are you ready for Broker Expo?
- Percayso unveils no-code data enrichment product
- Aston Lark buys Bainbridge Collins in Birmingham
- Geo expands political violence and terrorism cover
- QBE names Chris Wallace as executive director for the UK
- Biba hopes "win-win" flood directory will help improve industry reputation
- LawSure makes leadership changes