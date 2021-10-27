Insurance Age

NFP buys Wolverhampton broker

Deal
NFP has bought Wolverhampton-based KGJ Insurance Services Group for an undisclosed sum.

The business detailed that KGJ is a commercial lines broker providing a range of exclusive scheme facilities as well as access to restricted markets through various wholesale brokerages.

It specialises in marine insurance and provides coverage for all types of boats, including speedboats, yachts of all sizes, other luxury watercraft and coverage to the marine trade sector.

In Insurance Age’s most recent

