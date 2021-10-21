New JM Glendinning MD reveals "ambitious but achievable" growth plans

JM Glendinning’s target to double its gross written premium within the next three years is “ambitious but achievable”, according to managing director Jake Fox.

Fox, who joined the company six years ago to build up its Professional Risks business, recently took over the MD role from Nick Houghton.

The move follows a management buyout in November last year, which was led by Houghton and backed by Synova Capital and saw Houghton become chief executive officer of the JMG Group.

