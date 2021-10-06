Insurance Age

A-Plan makes first deal in Wales

Cardiff Bay
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

A-Plan has bought Watkin Davies Insurance Consultants, one of South Wales’s largest independent insurance brokers, for an undisclosed sum.

Watkin Davies was established in 1978 and provides both commercial and personal lines insurance. It also has a specialist national driving school business. 

According to a statement, the business writes approximately £10m of gross written premium and will continue under its current brand, with the management team and staff remaining in place and operating

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on Broker

Videos/Podcasts

Most read

  1. Pen buys Manchester Underwriting
  2. Ethos Broking buys again
  3. CMA launches investigation into Gallagher-Willis Re deal
  4. David Bruce promoted to CEO at Marsh Commercial
  5. Aston Lark buys in Birmingham
  6. Pen and MUM lift lid on deal
  7. Aviva sells Italian GI business to Allianz

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: