A-Plan makes first deal in Wales
A-Plan has bought Watkin Davies Insurance Consultants, one of South Wales’s largest independent insurance brokers, for an undisclosed sum.
Watkin Davies was established in 1978 and provides both commercial and personal lines insurance. It also has a specialist national driving school business.
According to a statement, the business writes approximately £10m of gross written premium and will continue under its current brand, with the management team and staff remaining in place and operating
