Swansea broker Compare buys £1.5m GWP book of clients

Swansea-based Compare Insurance has acquired the book of clients from Insure My Business, adding £1.5m gross written premiums to the business.

Compare currently writes £20m GWP with 20,000 clients.

CEO Mark Thomas, pictured, made the announcement on LinkedIn yesterday. He claimed the acquisition brings over 3,000 new clients into Compare Insurance.

Compare was approached by Insure My Business in November 2025, Thomas told Insurance Age.

“We thought it’d be really good fit, our two businesses. They started the conversation, we found that their client book was very much aligned to our customers. And their ethos and morals are very similar