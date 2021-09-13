Brokerslink adds claims dispute advisory service to network
Brokerslink has revealed that Fenchurch Law, a law firm specialised in supporting policyholders in insurance disputes, has become an affiliate of the company. Fenchurch will reportedly offer a dedicated advisory service for claims and coverage disputes relating to policies written exclusively into the Lloyd’s and London markets.
Based in London, the law firm’s team has a focus on policyholder insurance dispute, with expertise across a range of risk areas, including construction, property
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Videos/Podcasts
Insurance Covid-Cast: How has staff productivity been impacted by remote working?
For the 35th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a panel of senior insurance managers to discuss how productive staff have been since Covid-19 lockdown, and whether it has changed as restrictions have eased?Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Brokers urged to take action after FCA calls for clarity on remuneration
- WF Risk Group goes for growth following rebrand
- PIB extends its reach across Ireland
- People Moves: 13-17 September 2021
- Purbeck launches fresh PGI cover
- The Insurance Octopus appoints director
- Who are the Top 50 brokers in personal lines?