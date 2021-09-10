WF Risk Group goes for growth following rebrand

WF Risk Group (WFRG) is gearing up for further growth following its rebrand from Willis & Company, according to managing director Richard Willis.

Willis explained that the move to change the Belfast-headquartered group’s name came after it bought several businesses in England, including Kennetts, Hale Kavanagh and Playle Russell Specialist Risks & Thatchline.

“A lot of people didn’t understand, be it insurers or customers, that they’re part of a bigger family-owned independent broker,” he told