Ardonagh creates European unit led by Conor Brennan

The Ardonagh Group has created Ardonagh Europe as it reveals plans to take its buy-and-build model to Europe.

The Dublin-headquartered unit will be led by Conor Brennan, who will also remain as chief executive officer for Arachas.

Ardonagh Europe will form part of the Ardonagh International segment and operate alongside Ardonagh Global Partners, led by Des O’Connor, which the business explained is focused on the rest of the world.

According to Ardonagh, Brennan has been the CEO of Irish