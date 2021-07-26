Ardonagh creates European unit led by Conor Brennan
The Ardonagh Group has created Ardonagh Europe as it reveals plans to take its buy-and-build model to Europe.
The Dublin-headquartered unit will be led by Conor Brennan, who will also remain as chief executive officer for Arachas.
Ardonagh Europe will form part of the Ardonagh International segment and operate alongside Ardonagh Global Partners, led by Des O’Connor, which the business explained is focused on the rest of the world.
According to Ardonagh, Brennan has been the CEO of Irish
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Videos/Podcasts
Insurance Covid-Cast: How has staff productivity been impacted by remote working?
For the 35th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a panel of senior insurance managers to discuss how productive staff have been since Covid-19 lockdown, and whether it has changed as restrictions have eased?Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- ABL boss targets further expansion after WTW buy
- People Moves: 19-23 July 2021
- Allianz adds tracker to claims hub
- Beazley returns to profit in H1 2021
- PremFina gears for growth with investment in tens of millions
- Covéa boss James Reader exits
- News analysis: Travel brokers and the challenges of Covid-19