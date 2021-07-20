GRP buys WTW's Northern Ireland business

Global Risk Partners (GRP) has entered into an agreement with Willis Towers Watson (WTW) to buy WTW’s commercial risk and broking business in Northern Ireland.

GRP said in a statement that the business, which brings £57m in gross written premium, will be integrated into ABL Group, GRP’s Northern Ireland brokerage.

ABL’s chief executive officer, Maurice Boyd, will head up the combined operations, and all WTW staff involved with the portfolio will move to ABL following completion of the