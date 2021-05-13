Biba reveals Young Broker of the Year 2021 winner
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) has named Alex Margolin of Sioma Insurance Consultants Young Broker of the Year 2021.
The trade body stated that as Young Broker winner, in addition to industry recognition at Biba’s annual conference, Margolin was given a cash award.
It added that the two runners-up from a “field of exceptionally high quality” were Colette Crawford of Marsh and Ola Jacob Raji of FloodFlash.
According to Biba, the award recognises the performance of younger
More on Broker
