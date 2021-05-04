Direct Insurance becomes Aventum
Direct Insurance has announced a global restructure and rebrand to Aventum as it seeks to “become one of the biggest and the best global (re)insurance specialty wholesale businesses in the world”.
The restructure brings together the Group’s UK and international teams into one combined global insurance group with two distinct businesses – underwriting and broking.
Consilium is now Aventum’s international speciality wholesale (re)insurance broker, bringing together the Group’s global broking
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Videos/Podcasts
Insurance Covid-Cast: How has staff productivity been impacted by remote working?
For the 35th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a panel of senior insurance managers to discuss how productive staff have been since Covid-19 lockdown, and whether it has changed as restrictions have eased?Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- FCA spent nearly £4m on dual pricing market study
- News analysis: Counting the cost of appointed representatives
- GRP completes Marsh Networks deal
- PIB-owned Cobra "on track" to reach 2021 growth target
- Blog: Beware the hidden dangers of kerb appeal
- Broking success: Driving forward
- "No silver bullet" to fix industry reputation after BI backlash, says MGAA's Keating