FCA proposes £7.5m BI special fee for insurers in levy consultation

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is set to introduce a business interruption (BI) insurance special fee applying to insurers and MGAs in its budget for 2021/22.

In the document, the regulator said it wanted to recover £7.5m of external legal fees and other costs relating to the BI test case, which it brought on behalf of policyholders to provide clarity around whether BI policies would respond to the pandemic or not.

The FCA added that the case impacted on 61 insurers, covering