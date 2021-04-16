Aston Lark buys O’Loughlin Insurance Group in Ireland

Aston Lark has bought D O’Loughlin & Co, trading as O’Loughlin Insurance Group, in its second Irish deal this year.

The move follows its purchase of North County Brokers in Balbriggan, County Dublin, in March.

O’Loughlin is based in Swords, County Dublin, and was founded in 1984 by the late David O’Loughlin.

According to Aston Lark, O’Loughlin was followed into the business by both his sons in the early 90s. The broker is now led by managing director Paul O’Loughlin and director Michelle