Partners& buys Nottingham-based broker

Partners& has bought Nottingham-based IFM Insurance Brokers (Midlands), trading as IFM Select, for an undisclosed sum.

IFM Select was founded in 1991 and is principally focused on commercial lines, specialising in the charity and care sectors.

Partners& stated that the move supports its strategy to build its presence across the Midlands.

Last week, the business appointed Aaron Devitt to the newly created role of managing partner for the North and Midlands. This followed the creation of a