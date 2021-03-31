Pandemic pushes Lloyd's back into full year 2020 loss

Lloyd’s has revealed an aggregated market loss of £887m for 2020, down from a £2.5bn profit in 2019.

The corporation noted that this included net incurred Covid-19 losses of £3.4bn after reinsurance recoveries.

According to Lloyd’s, customer pay-outs in relation to the pandemic are forecasted to reach £6.2bn on a gross basis, an updated figure from the previous £5bn estimate. It detailed that £2.6bn of the pay-outs are reinsured.

In addition, Covid-19 related claims added 13.3% to the market