Ardonagh’s Ross “angry for the industry” over "ill-informed" BI backlash

The insurance industry was “two weeks away” from solving the problem around pandemic-related business interruption (BI) claims when the FCA court case put a stop to its efforts, according to Ardonagh CEO David Ross.

In a conference call with the media on 25 March, Ross stated that Rob Worrell, CEO of Ardonagh Advisory, had set up a working group last year which included brokers such as Hyperion, Willis Towers Watson, Aon, Gallagher and Marsh to attempt to solve the issue around how BI policies