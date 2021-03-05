PIB buys Staffordshire broker in second deal of 2021

PIB Group has bought Staffordshire-based Element Hinton Insurance Brokers for an undisclosed sum.

The broker specialises in the construction, waste, engineering and leisure sectors, serving commercial lines and private clients, and is headquartered in Hednesford.

Element Hinton is a family business and is led by father Richard Hinton and eldest son Matthew who are assisted by younger son Sam, with support from the wider team, all of whom will remain following completion of the deal.

Footprint