Ardonagh buys specialist M&A broker

The Ardonagh Group has entered into an agreement to invest in specialist broker Hemsley Wynne Furlonge (HWF).

The consolidator explained that the trade and asset of HWF will be bought by its subsidiary Hamilton Investment Bidco, which will be renamed Hemsley Furlonge Partners.

The value of the deal was not disclosed, but Ardonagh stated that it intends to fund the purchase via its committed acquisition facility.

Specialisms

It detailed that HWF is a specialist M&A insurance broker which