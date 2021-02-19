Aston Lark reveals two fresh deals

Aston Lark has bought two brokers in the health insurance space, Right to Health and The Health Insurance Specialists.

Terms of the deals were not disclosed, but both transactions are expected to complete in early March.

According to Aston Lark, Right to Health was founded in 2001 by Gary Marney and Stephen Carroll and is one of the UK’s largest individual health insurance specialists.

Meanwhile The Health Insurance Specialists was founded by Robin Dowling, Gary Marney and Stephen Carroll