SRG buys trade credit specialist
Specialist Risk Group (SRG) has bought trade credit specialist The Channel Partnership, Insurance Age can reveal.
The move is SRG’s third deal since it announced investment from HGGC in December 2020. The business has also bought equestrian broker KBIS and construction specialist GB Underwriting.
According to SRG, The Channel Partnership was founded in 1992 and provides clients with expert advice and solutions to manage their trade credit risk.
The business is based in Bristol and its senior
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Videos/Podcasts
Insurance Covid-Cast: How has staff productivity been impacted by remote working?
For the 35th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a panel of senior insurance managers to discuss how productive staff have been since Covid-19 lockdown, and whether it has changed as restrictions have eased?Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Jensten acquires Packetts
- Blog: How can insurers support brokers and allow staff to work flexibly?
- Kingfisher denies "bad faith" dismissals amid legal row with Fresh-sellers
- Jensten to accelerate M&A pace
- In-depth - ATE insurance: Boom time for ATE?
- Iprism unveils e-traded excess of loss product for SMEs
- People Moves: 1-5 February 2021