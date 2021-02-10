SRG buys trade credit specialist

Specialist Risk Group (SRG) has bought trade credit specialist The Channel Partnership, Insurance Age can reveal.

The move is SRG’s third deal since it announced investment from HGGC in December 2020. The business has also bought equestrian broker KBIS and construction specialist GB Underwriting.

According to SRG, The Channel Partnership was founded in 1992 and provides clients with expert advice and solutions to manage their trade credit risk.

The business is based in Bristol and its senior