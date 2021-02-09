Kingfisher denies "bad faith" dismissals amid legal row with Fresh-sellers
Kingfisher has denied claims it dismissed key Fresh directors “in bad faith” in an ongoing legal spat.
In a reply to the Fresh sellers’ defence, Kingfisher denied accusations that directors Michael Wall, Stuart Whalley and Stephen Potter had been dismissed as part of a plan to avoid its obligations not to make material changes to their employment terms save in the case of gross misconduct.
The dispute, launched by Kingfisher in September 2020, has seen Kingfisher accuse the sellers of Fresh
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Videos/Podcasts
Insurance Covid-Cast: How has staff productivity been impacted by remote working?
For the 35th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a panel of senior insurance managers to discuss how productive staff have been since Covid-19 lockdown, and whether it has changed as restrictions have eased?Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news